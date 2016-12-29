Dec 29 Hong Kong stocks edged up on Thursday, as strength in tech stocks outweighed the bearish hint from Wall Street, where stocks lost the most in two months overnight.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 21,790.91, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 9,312.76 points.

The market got some support from mainland investors, who spent 3.7 billion yuan ($532 million) buying Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connector scheme.

An index tracking information technology stocks added nearly 2 percent, after receiving a boost from heavyweight Tencent Holding Ltd.

Shares of the tech giant gained the most in seven weeks and were up around 2.2 percent, after Tencent said on Wednesday that the long-awaited "Little Program" feature of its popular messaging application WeChat would go live on Jan. 9.

