SHANGHAI, March 14 Hong Kong's main index barely moved on Tuesday, as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a series of global "risk events" this week.

They are awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting on March 14-15, policy decisions by the Bank of England and Bank of Japan, and also keeping an eye on the Dutch general election and shaky oil prices.

The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 23,827.95.

But the China Enterprises Index, which tracks mainland companies, gained 0.6 percent, to 10,315.23 points, aided by stronger-than-expected economic data.

China's factory output and fixed-asset investment grew 6.3 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively, in the first two months of the year, data showed on Tuesday, exceeding market expectations. (Reporting by the Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)