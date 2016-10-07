* HSI -0.5 pct, HSCE -0.3 pct
* China markets reopen on Monday, when Hong Kong closed
* Fresh inflows from China likely - analyst
HONG KONG, Oct 7 Hong Kong stocks fell on
Friday, pulled down by consumer staples and energy shares as
investors locked in gains before a long weekend and the release
of U.S. job data awaited for hints on when interest rates will
be hiked.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 0.5 percent by
lunch break to 23,836.56 points, while the China Enterprises
Index eased 0.3 percent to 9,918.67 points.
Despite the slip, both indexes are on track for their
biggest weekly gains in four weeks.
Shares of Mengniu Dairy and China Resources Power
, which had rallied recently, fell more than 2 percent.
China's stock market has been shut this week for the
National Day holiday and will reopen on Monday. Hong Kong will
be closed on Monday for a holiday.
Hong Kong's underlying tone "is quite firm on anticipation
of good support from inflow of funds from the north on reopening
of the China market," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First
Shanghai Securities.
At midday on Friday, a sub-index measuring financials stocks
was down 0.4 percent, with China Life falling
0.7 percent and Ping An down 0.6 percent.
Shares in China Merchants Securities Co Ltd, a
brokerage controlled by state-owned conglomerate China Merchants
Group Ltd, were flat on their Hong Kong debut, after its IPO
raised $1.4 billion.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)