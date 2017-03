SHANGHAI Nov 24 The Shanghai Composite Index extended gains to a three-year high on Monday after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Friday to help support the economy.

The index was up 1.3 percent to 2,518.0 points as of 0210 GMT, its highest level November 2011.

The CSI300 Index .CSI300 of the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen was up 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Kazunori Takada)