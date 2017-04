BEIJING, April 16 The chairman of China's securities regulator counselled Chinese stock investors on Thursday to be "calm" and "rational", saying he needed to "especially" remind new investors about their inexperience when it comes to handling market volatility.

Xiao Gang, who leads the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said investors must not think that they are missing the boat if they are not invested in the Chinese stock market, which has surged around 70 percent since November. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)