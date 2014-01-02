SHANGHAI Jan 2 The Shanghai Stock Exchange is
considering launching a board of high-yielding, blue-chip stocks
to help raise the overall quality of firms listed on the bourse
as part of a drive to boost its appeal to retail investors in
2014.
Outlining its 2014 work plans, the bourse in a statement
late on Wednesday that it will also strengthen its supervision
of listed companies to improve timely market disclosure. Any
listed companies found guilty of accounting fraud will be made
to repurchase all issued shares and compensate investors, the
exchange said.
China has recently adopted a slew of policies aimed at
protecting retail investors, such as banning stock exchange
listings via the purchase of listed shell firms.
Other measures designed to bolster retail investor
confidence including encouraging richer cash dividend payouts;
raising penalties for initial public offering applicants who
exaggerate earnings forecasts; and setting limits on first-day
price rises for new shares.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 6.7 percent in
2013 and regulators have only just begun to approve new listings
after a year-long freeze aimed at stamping out equity market
fraud and restoring faith in domestic markets.
