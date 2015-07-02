SHANGHAI, July 2 The Chinese government has taken a series of steps since the weekend to head off a crash in its stock markets, which have plunged more than 20 percent since a peak on June 12, hit by tight liquidity conditions ahead of the quarter-end and uncertainty over the central bank's easing policy.

Rumours have also swirled about back-door interventions, window guidance to state-owned institutional investors, and other forms of meddling.

The timeline of interventions, announcements and rumours:

** June 27 - Markets have been sliding for weeks. On the weekend, China's central bank cuts guidance lending rates and trims the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves, in a move widely interpreted as mainly a step to support the stock market.

** June 29 - Markets continue to crash. The state-backed provider of margin financing, China Securities Finance Corp, publicly says that the risk of margin trading is controllable and margin calls are relatively small.

Later in the day, China says it will allow pension funds managed by local governments to invest in the stock market for the first time, potentially channelling more than 1 trillion yuan ($161 billion) into the equity market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issues a statement, attacking pessimists for "talking down" the Chinese market and economy, urging investors to remain calm.

Rumours swirl of pending policy interventions, including a freeze on IPOs, official instructions to institutional investors not to sell shares, and the implementation of a stamp tax on share sales to dissuade selloffs. None are confirmed although some companies announce share purchasing plans. The securities regulatory continues to approve IPOs.

Benchmark indexes shrug off the monetary easing to end down over 3 percent after a day of see-saw trade, leading domestic media to call it "Black Monday".

** June 30 - Rumours spread that some overseas and domestic institutions had deliberately sold short to damage the market.

China's Financial Futures Exchange denied rumours that foreign investors, including Goldman Sachs, have been shorting Chinese stocks using index futures.

Primary indexes post a sharp recovery in afternoon trade to end up over 6 percent, the CSI300 index's best single-day gain since 2009.

** July 1 - Stocks tumble again, surrendering much of the previous day's sharp gains to end down around 5 percent. After markets close, the Shanghai and the Shenzhen stock exchanges announce plans to lower securities transaction fees by 30 percent from August.

** July 2 - The CSRC announces relaxation of rules on margin trading businesses before market open, lowering threshold for individual investors to trade on margins and expanding brokerages' funding channels.

Huaxia Life Insurance Co said it has been building up positions in the stock market during the slump and plans to continue buying shares due to confidence in government support measures. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)