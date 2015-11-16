SHANGHAI Nov 16 China stocks opened lower on Monday, following regional markets, as Friday's deadly attacks in Paris dampened risk appetite among global investors.

Sentiment on the mainland was also hurt by Chinese stock regulators' announcement over the weekend that it would raise margin finance requirements to reduce systemic risks.

The CSI300 index fell 1.7 percent to 3,681.19 points at 0130 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.7 percent to 3,520.79 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for November fell 1.5 percent, to 3,671.6, to stand 9.59 points below the prevailing value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.8 percent, to 21,984.73 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.0 percent, to 9,982.23.

The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net outflows of 0.03 billion yuan. (Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)