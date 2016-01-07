(Adds regulator's comments, details)
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI Jan 7 China will suspend its
new stock market circuit breaker as of Friday, the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchanges said on their websites on Thursday,
after the mechanism sparked sharp falls in the country's
volatile markets.
The breaker, in place since the start of this year, was
designed to temper the market but instead caused a wave of
selling. Analysts and investors said the trigger levels were too
low and too close to work effectively.
Earlier on Thursday, China's stock markets were suspended
for the day less than half an hour after the open as the
mechanism was tripped for the second time this week.
"The circuit breaker mechanism was not the main reason for
the market slump. It just didn't work as anticipated based on
actual situations," Deng Ge, a spokesman for the China
Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
"The negative effect of the mechanism outweighed its
positive effect."
So the regulator decided to suspend the mechanism to help
stabilise the market and will look into ways to improve the
system, Deng said.
The circuit breaker suspended trade for 15 minutes when the
market fell 5 percent and halted it for the day after a fall of
7 percent.
China's benchmark CSI300 index tumbled 7 percent on both
Monday and Thursday.
Other markets, including the United States, Korea and Japan
also deploy circuit breakers, which have worked better as their
thresholds are typically higher.
