FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
China stocks steady, tech shares follow US lead higher
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 20, 2017 / 2:22 AM / in 2 days

China stocks steady, tech shares follow US lead higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - China stocks were steady in early trading on Thursday, with sentiment supported by buoyant global share markets and local tech firms tracking their U.S. counterparts.

Information technology shares were particularly strong, after the U.S. tech sector surged past its dotcom era peak overnight.

The CSI300 index, which powered to a 18-month high the previous session, dipped 0.1 percent to 3,724.36 points at 2:06 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index was also down 0.1 percent at 3,228.48 points.

An index tracking the technology, media and telecom sector jumped roughly 1 percent.

The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 26,681.65 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 10,838.35.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.