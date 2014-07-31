* Shanghai index rises 7 pct in eight days, highest since Dec 2013

* Some see sustainable rally on positive economic data, bargain-hunting

* Risk that rally is based on liquidity and housing easing

* Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connector scheme should boost liquidity

By Pete Sweeney and Grace Li

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 1 China's stock markets are at their highest levels since December 2013, with a dramatic rally that began a little over a week ago sparking hopes that one of the world's worst-performing equities markets has finally climbed out of the basement.

The question for investors is how long the rally can last, given doubts over the reliability of recent positive economic data released by Beijing. Some analysts suspect the rally is driven by speculators betting on policy easing in the money and housing markets, rather than confidence in consumer demand.

This year has already seen two, less steep, rallies fizzle out. Some analysts argue this one will prove more durable, even if it is partially fuelled by liquidity.

Low valuations for blue-chip Chinese stock and potential fresh foreign fund inflows, have combined with the positive data to set off a rally that they say could hold through the third quarter, and possibly set the stage for a bull market in 2015.

The Shanghai Composite Index has gained nearly 7 percent in eight days. On Thursday, the index stood around 2,180 points, up over 3.3 percent since the start of the year, and stocks in Chinese companies in Hong Kong were up around 3.6 percent.

A Reuters poll showed fund managers are planning to shift more assets into stocks in the next three months.

"There are clear signs that both domestic funds and foreign institutions are building positions in large-cap stocks in Shanghai recently," said Chen Huiqin, a senior analyst at Huatai Securities in Nanjing.

"That's because Shanghai market valuations, in particular for index heavyweights such as banks, are really too low ... With so many individual hot stocks, you can safely say that the market will stay bullish."

Most large-cap Chinese stocks trade at much lower price-to-earnings (P/E) valuations than peers in other countries, with banks in particular trading at major discounts. GRAPHIC: bit.ly/1oIlxun

Brian Ingram, chief investment officer at Ping An Russell Investment Management in Shanghai, had expected a stock market recovery, but says he had not anticipated the breadth of the rally.

"The fact that cyclical names are starting to improve as well is surprising, and might be seen as a sign that confidence in the economy has improved, which means the rally could last longer," Ingram said.

"LIQUIDITY DRIVEN"

There are also less positive factors in play, namely a looser money policy that could be pushing speculative cash into equities, and signs that weak economic fundamentals are causing the government to relax curbs on real estate investment.

While positive for stocks in the short run -- especially since real estate developers are index heavyweights that can also pull up banking shares -- both factors are seen as unsustainable.

"The recent rally of Hong Kong and China stock markets is pretty much liquidity driven," said Ben Kwong, director at KGI Asia in Hong Kong.

Economists noted that in addition to steadily opening liquidity taps this year, the People's Bank of China also recently loaded 1 trillion yuan ($161.92 billion) into the China Development Bank to spend upgrading shanty towns.

Ingram saw the liquidity stimulus as part of a government strategy to prop up consumer demand, but he noted that these moves do nothing to address enduring fundamental distortions in Chinese credit and real estate markets.

Economists believe a sharp correction in property prices is the biggest threat to China's near-term economic stability, and there are growing doubts that the country can achieve its target of 7.5 percent economic growth this year.

As a result, many local governments have begun relaxing curbs on home buying, which analysts say has partly helped the share market recover.

SEEKING REFORM DIVIDEND

China's efforts, under President Xi Jinping, to put momentum back in its reform agenda has helped sentiment, But, while Beijing has pledged to give market forces freer rein in the stock exchanges, change has been limited to incremental tweaks to regulations and crackdowns on insider trading.

The recently announced Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connector pilot programme, however, may have a greater impact. The connector would allow two-way investment between Shanghai and Hong Kong bourses under a quota system, and has been hailed by analysts as a potential game changer.

While short term liquidity generated by the connector scheme could extend the rally, confidence that economic growth has stabilised is what investors need most, said CLSA strategist Francis Cheung.

"Ultimately, the market goes back to the economy." ($1 = 6.1759 Chinese Yuan) (Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin in SHANGHAI, Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Vikram Subhedar in LONDON; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)