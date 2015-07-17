SHANGHAI, July 17 The pace of deleveraging on the Chinese stock market has shown signs of stabilizing this week after investors cut their outstanding margin loans by more than 35 percent from its peak over the past month, the latest data showed. After hitting a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan ($365.63 billion) on June 18, outstanding margin loans shrank to around 1.42 trillion yuan on Wednesday, according to the latest data from China Securities Finance Corp, the state margin lender to brokerages. Chinese investors are however still cautious about the outlook of the stock market, with the number of new account openings unchanged during the week ended July 10 from the previous one. In a further sign of caution, the amount of money sitting in investors' stock accounts saw a net outflow of 175.7 billion yuan during the July 6-10 week. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) July 15 July 14 July 13 July 10 July 9 June 8 Margin loans outstanding 14,197.3 14,387.8 14,368.1 14,379.7 14,358.8 14,437.8 % pct change w/w -1.3 +0.1 -0.1 +0.1 -0.5 -10.9 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -34.4 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd *Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) July 6-10 June 29-July 3 June 23-26 June 15-19 June 8-12 June 1-5 May 25-29 May 18-22 New Investors 51.3 51.29 49.92 99.19 141.35 149.91 164.44 89.66 % change w/w 0.02 2.7 -49.7 -29.8 -5.7 -8.8 83.4 12.5 Total Investors 9143.62 9092.32 9041.03 8991.11 8,891.92 8,750.57 8,600.66 8,436.22 % change w/w 0.56 0.57 0.56 1.1 1.6 1.7 1.9 1.1 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) July June June June June Jun 1-5 May May May May 4-8 6-10 29-July 3 23-26 15-19 8-12 25-29 18-22 11-15 Net Fund Flows -1,757 6,329 -11,779 15,400 -4,734 9,078 -1,274 5,652 -3,719 8,576 End-week outstanding 32,970 24,261 29,947 22,513 29,988 38,531 28,604 31,613 23,702 26,378 Daily average 31,236 28,613 34,913 26,547 31,076 29,449 28,765 24,288 24,771 21,237 % change w/w 9.17 -18.0 31.5 -14.6 5.5 2.4 18.4 -1.9 16.6 -2.3 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)