Sept 10 Chinese stock investors slashed their leveraged bets over the past week. As of Sept. 2, outstanding margin loans fell below 1 trillion yuan ($156.62 billion) for the first time since November 2014, underlying the ongoing process of deleveraging and shrinking risk appetite among investors. Highlighting the hectic pace of deleveraging since the mid-June market crash, the size of margin financing is now less than half of the 2.27 trillion yuan peak hit on June 18. If the pace of deleveraging continues, China's stock market could face persistent selling pressure and remain sluggish. Foreign investors, however, appeared to have fresh interest in the market. Northbound money flowing under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme overall doubled from the previous week. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Sept 8 Sept 7 Sept 2 Sept 1 Aug 31 Margin loans outstanding 9,729.2 9,753.8 9,591.0 10,121.6 10,558.6 % pct change w/w -0.25 1.70 -5.24 -4.14 -1.51 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Sept 9 Sept 8 Sept 7 Sept 2 Sept 1 Aug 31 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 15,766.71 8,484.73 13,085.60 15,997.44 14,190.92 13,544.94 Daily Quota Balance (%) 121 65 100 123 109 104 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Aug 31- Sept 2 Aug 24-28 Aug 17-21 Aug 10-14 Aug 3-7 July 27-31 July 20-24 July 13-17 New Investors 19.93 35.12 32.97 32.16 26.54 34.05 39.15 52.93 % change w/w -4.3 6.5 2.5 21.2 -22.1 -13.0 -26.0 3.2 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Aug 31-Sept 2 Aug 24-28 Aug 17-21 Aug 10-14 Aug 3-7 July 27-31 July 20-24 Net Fund Flows -1,052 397 40 -831 -1,207 -1,011 -1,213 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 68,758.14 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change -3.3 -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 63,674.36 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 2.1 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 10,451.98 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change -17.9 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 15,391.78 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change -23.5 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China (1 US dollar = 6.3847 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)