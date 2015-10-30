BEIJING Oct 30 China is considering allowing
the country's stock insurance fund to apply to the central bank
for funding in case of emergency, the stock regulator said on
Friday.
The consideration is included in a set of draft amendments
to the regulations governing the management of the Securities
Investor Protection Fund, spokesman Deng Ge of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission told a press conference Friday.
The fund was established in 2005 to rescue brokerages and
other institutions on the brink of bankruptcy, which could
threaten the interest of individual investors clients.
In June, when China's stock market plunged after a bubbling
150 percent jump in less than a year, Beijing allowed securities
institutions to use central bank borrowings to help support
share prices for the first time in the market's 25-year history.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Lu
Jianxin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)