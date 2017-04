SHANGHAI Jan 19 China's securities regulator on Tuesday approved seven initial public offerings, the first batch of IPOs under new listing rules that took effect on Jan. 1.

Under the new IPO rules, pre-paid capital is no longer needed from investors during the IPO subscriptions process.

The approved IPOs include three in Shanghai and four in Shenzhen. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)