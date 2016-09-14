SHANGHAI, Sept 14 China's central bank is preparing the groundwork for a proposed link bewteen the Shanghai and London stock exchanges that will allow investors on one bourse to invest in the other, the Securities Times reported Wednesday.

The newspaper said that officials from the Chinese government and the City of London met in Beijing on Tuesday to discuss financial cooperation, green finance, and other topics.

If the work on the stock connect scheme runs into specific difficulties, the People's Bank of China and other regulators will act together to push forward, Ma Jun, chief economist at the PBOC's research bureau, was reported as saying.

Feasibility studies for a potential Shanghai-London stock connect have been under discussion for some time, but progress has been slow in the face of challenges including the Chinese stock crash in 2015 and more recently, Britain's unexpected decision to leave the European Union.

(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)