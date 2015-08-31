Aug 31 Chinese authorities have taken Li Yifei, the chairwoman of Man Group Plc's China unit, unto custody to help with a police probe into market volatility, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Li's assistance with police inquiries does not mean she is facing charges or has done anything wrong, Bloomberg said.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Man Group spokeswoman Rosana Konarzewski declined to comment on the matter. (Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar in London; Editing by Mark Bendeich)