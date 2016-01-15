SHANGHAI Jan 15 Margin lending risks at securities firms are controllable, a spokesman for China's securities regulator told a regular news conference on Friday.

The spokesman was responding to a question on domestic media reports that 500 billion yuan ($75.93 billion) of equity market positions faced potential margin calls, which he said was incorrect.

($1 = 6.5854 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)