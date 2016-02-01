SHANGHAI Feb 1 China's Goldleaf Jewelry Co Ltd said over the weekend its shares would be suspended from trading as of Monday as an employee shareholding scheme faces a margin call.

Hit by stock markets that have slid 20 percent in January, some Chinese companies that have pledged shares as collateral for loans are now faced with a stark choice - dump them under pressure from impatient brokers and banks and book a loss, or stump up fresh cash or other assets to make up for the difference in value.

Goldleaf's shares last traded at 15.92 yuan, below a warning level of 16.05 yuan for the employee shareholding scheme and near the 15.60 yuan level set for position closing.

The company said in a statement that stakeholders in the scheme would take active measures, including raising fresh funds and propping up margins to reduce the risk of forced liquidation.

Last Thursday, trading in shares of Maoye Communication and Network Co Ltd was halted after it said it received notice that its controlling shareholder faces margin calls, one of at least eight companies that have made similar announcements so far this year. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)