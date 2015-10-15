SHANGHAI, Oct 15 Chinese stock investors increased their leveraged bets gradually over the past week, with outstanding margin loans rising five days in a row, as the stock market rebounded after the long National Day holiday. Outstanding margin loans kept rising in October trade to 954.9 billion yuan ($150.55 billion) by Oct. 14, indicating investor confidence in the market was picking up. Monthly outstanding margin loans, however, declined in September to 904.1 billion yuan, the lowest since Nov. 2014. Both domestic and foreign investors appeared to hold a relatively optimistic attitude towards the market. A net inflow of 68.4 billion yuan was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts last week, snapping five straight weeks of outflows, while northbound money flowing under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme overall increased in the past five trading days. Some investors, however, remain cautious about a downward pressure on the market, due to the country's weak economy. China's economic growth is expected to fall below 7 percent in the third quarter, the first time since the global financial crisis, putting pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures as fears of a sharper slowdown spook investors. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Oct 14 Oct 13 Oct 12 Oct 9 Oct 8 Sept 30 Sept 29 Sept 28 Sept 25 Sept 24 Sept 23 Margin loans outstanding 9,548.6 9,495.7 9,451.1 9,208.9 9,195.5 9,040.5 9,182.8 9,258.0 9,246.8 9,371.8 9,369.9 % pct change w/w 0.55 0.47 2.63 0.15 1.71 -1.55 -0.81 0.12 -1.33 0.02 -0.16 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Sept August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Oct 14 Oct 13 Oct 12 Oct 9 Oct 8 Sept 30 Sept 29 Sept 24 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 13,850.97 13,312.84 12,973.22 11,130.75 8,859.18 12,519.59 14,399.29 13,893.56 Daily Quota Balance (%) 106 102 99 85 68 96 110 106 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Oct 8-9 Sept 28-29 Sept 21-25 Sept 14-18 New Investors 10.36 13.88 26.84 28.10 % change w/w -25.4 -48.3 -4.5 -5.2 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Oct 8-9 Sept 28-30 Sept 21-25 Sept 14-18 Net Fund Flows 684 -2,609 -1,554 -735 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change -0.1 2.1 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change -36.0 -17.9 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change 6.1 -23.5 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3429 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)