SHANGHAI, Oct 22 Chinese stock investors generally borrowed more money to fund stock purchases over the past week but took a hit from the abrupt equities slump, as outstanding margin loans decreased on Wednesday and stopped a nine-day rising streak. Outstanding margin loans fell to 985.1 billion yuan ($155.17 billion) on Wednesday, ending consistent gains from Oct. 8 to Oct. 20, indicating that investors scaled back equities' investment. The number of new investors stopped a four-week decline and bounced back to 295,000 last week, the highest since early September, though a net outflow of 33 billion yuan ($5.20 billion) was seen in Chinese investors' securities accounts. It showed that some Chinese investors returned to the market on growing confidence about the economy. Investor fears about the stock market and the country's economy were eased by the third-quarter economic data released on Monday, which showed a further gradual slowdown in activity but no signs of a hard landing. Market sentiment however remained relatively fragile after China's benchmark indexes tumbled roughly 3 percent on Wednesday, their worst daily performance in five weeks, triggering an afternoon sell-off in the broader market. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Oct 21 Oct 20 Oct 19 Oct 16 Oct 15 Oct 14 Oct 13 Oct 12 Margin loans outstanding 9,850.9 9,932.9 9,821.6 9,697.6 9,660.7 9,548.7 9,495.7 9,451.1 % pct change w/w -0.83 1.13 1.28 0.38 1.17 0.55 0.47 2.63 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Sept August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Oct 19 Oct 16 Oct 15 Oct 14 Oct 13 Oct 12 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 13,013.27 13,532.66 12,552.31 13,850.97 13,312.84 12,973.22 Daily Quota Balance (%) 100 104 96 106 102 99 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Oct 12-16 Oct 8-9 Sept 28-29 Sept 21-25 Sept 14-18 New Investors 29.55 10.36 13.88 26.84 28.10 % change w/w 185.2 -25.4 -48.3 -4.5 -5.2 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Oct 12-16 Oct 8-9 Sept 28-30 Sept 21-25 Sept 14-18 Net Fund Flows -330 684 -2,609 -1,554 -735 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) September August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 64,258.25 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change 1.0 -0.1 2.1 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 5,814.33 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change -13.1 -36.0 -17.9 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 15,362.17 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change -5.9 6.1 -23.5 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3485 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)