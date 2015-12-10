SHANGHAI, Dec 10 Chinese stock investors reduced leveraged bets in the past week, with outstanding margin loans declining to the lowest level in a month by Thursday. The daily outstanding margin loans edged down to 1.15 trillion yuan ($178.60 billion) by Thursday, hitting its lowest volume since Nov. 11. It dropped 1.75 percent last Friday after China stocks fell nearly 2 percent, breaking a four-day winning streak. Still, monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing saw a 15.8 percent growth in November from the previous month, its highest growth since April this year. During Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, the number of investors dropped 6 percent to 339,800, the first decline in four weeks. However, thanks to the resumption of initial public offerings (IPO), a 309.3 billion yuan net inflow was seen in Chinese investors' stock accounts, the largest weekly inflow since the end of June - the last time when new stocks were listed. Around 2 trillion yuan ($312.7 billion) of funds were locked up for the subscriptions of a slew of IPOs during the Nov. 30 week. A further 10 IPOs would be launched on Friday and next Monday. As a long-term reform, China plans to shift to a U.S.-style registration system for stock market flotations on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges within two years, the cabinet said on Wednesday. But the plan has also fuelled fears that a large number of companies could rush to the stock market for fundraising simultaneously, freezing huge amounts of funds in the financial system which could in turn force up interest rates. In an apparent move to ease investor concerns, China's securities regulator said that the reform will be a "gradual" process, and the IPO floodgate would not be opened all of a sudden. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Dec 9 Dec 8 Dec 7 Dec 4 Dec 3 Dec 2 Margin loans outstanding 11,541.3 11,555.9 11,633.1 11,642.3 11,849.5 11,908.1 % pct change w/w -0.13 -0.66 -0.08 -1.75 -0.49 -0.38 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) Nov Oct Sept August July June May Apr Margin loans 11,931.99 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 % change w/w 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 Short selling 29.05 29.04 26.83 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 % change w/w 0.03 8.2 -17.6 -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Dec 9 Dec 8 Dec 7 Dec 4 Dec 3 Dec 2 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,536.73 13,391.27 12,874.81 13,348.53 13,838.69 13,330.70 Daily Quota Balance (%) 96 103 99 102 106 102 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Nov 30-Dec 4 Nov 23-27 Nov 16-20 Nov 9-13 Nov 2-6 Oct 26-30 New Investors 33.98 36.15 35.94 35.36 30.02 33.74 % change w/w -6.00 0.58 1.64 17.79 -11.03 2.15 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Nov 30-Dec 4 Nov 23-27 Nov 16-20 Nov 9-13 Nov 2-6 Net Fund Flows 3,093 467 52 351 -73 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) October September August July June AUM 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Total Fund Units 65,623.17 64,258.25 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 % change 2.1 1.0 -0.1 2.1 4.5 Stock fund units 6,060.01 5,814.33 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 % change 4.2 -13.1 -36.0 -17.9 8.5 Balanced Fund Units 15,224.33 15,362.17 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 % change -0.9 -5.9 6.1 -23.5 17.5 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.4391 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)