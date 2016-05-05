May 5 China's outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 869 billion yuan on May 4, little changed from the day before, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. The number of new investors entering the country's stock market grew by 2.3 percent in the week ended April 29 from the week before, data from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp showed. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) May 4 May 3 April 29 April 28 April 27 Margin loans outstanding 8691.3 8681.0 8594.2 8668.7 8674.8 % pct change w/w 0.1 1 -0.9 -0.1 -0.02 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July Margin loans 8,785.8 8,508.04 9,070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9,040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 % change w/w 3.3 -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan May 4 May 3 April 29 April 28 April 27 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,851.58 11,917.17 12,519.29 12,847.68 13,024.04 Daily Quota Balance (%) 98 91 96 98 100 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) April 25-29 April 18-22 April 11-15 April 5-8 March 28- April 1 New Investors 40.69 39.77 46.68 29.26 46.68 % change w/w 2.3 -15 60 37.3 -12.7 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) March Feb Jan December November October Septembe August July June r AUM 77,733.71 77,042.74 72,536.43 83,971.8 72,040.5 71,032.6 66,931.8 66,372.9 68,758.14 71,140.33 3 1 7 8 5 % change 9.0 6.2 -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 6,035.19 5,833.35 6,035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change 3.5 -3.4 -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 18,480.54 16,656.72 17,379.40 22,287.2 21,529.4 18,175.3 16,703.7 17,793.2 17,281.35 23,072.03 5 1 7 7 1 % change 11.0 -4.2 -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund 41,562.08 44,342.09 39,421.10 44,443.3 34,825.5 37,293.7 36,695.4 34,702.8 32,223.68 24,113.80 assets 6 6 9 5 3 % change -6.3 12.5 -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 7,865.1 7,492.56 7,140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change 5.0 4.9 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 911.63 660.28 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change 38.0 1.9 -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5168 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)