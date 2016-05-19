May 19 China's stock market has been tepid this week, as many investors stayed on the sidelines amid worries over a possible U.S. rate hike in June and Britain's "Brexit" campaign to leave the European Union. China's outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 826 billion yuan ($126.31 billion) on May 18, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) May 18 May 17 May 16 May 13 May 12 Margin loans outstanding 8260.1 8329.8 8343.4 8328.9 8380.4 % pct change w/w -0.8 -0.2 0.2 -0.6 -0.4 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July Margin loans 8570.2 8,785.8 8,508.04 9,070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9,040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 % change w/w -0.0 3.3 -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan May 18 May 17 May 16 May 13 May 12 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,950 12,689.68 12,542.67 13,359.57 12,967.49 Daily Quota Balance (%) 99 97 96 102 99 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) May 9-13 May 3-6 April 25-29 April 18-22 April 11-15 April 5-8 New Investors 32.99 26.21 40.69 39.77 46.68 29.26 % change w/w 25.9 -35.6 2.3 -15 60 37.3 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) March Feb Jan December November October Septembe August July June r AUM 77,733.71 77,042.74 72,536.43 83,971.8 72,040.5 71,032.6 66,931.8 66,372.9 68,758.14 71,140.33 3 1 7 8 5 % change 9.0 6.2 -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 6,035.19 5,833.35 6,035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change 3.5 -3.4 -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 18,480.54 16,656.72 17,379.40 22,287.2 21,529.4 18,175.3 16,703.7 17,793.2 17,281.35 23,072.03 5 1 7 7 1 % change 11.0 -4.2 -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund 41,562.08 44,342.09 39,421.10 44,443.3 34,825.5 37,293.7 36,695.4 34,702.8 32,223.68 24,113.80 assets 6 6 9 5 3 % change -6.3 12.5 -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 7,865.1 7,492.56 7,140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change 5.0 4.9 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 911.63 660.28 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change 38.0 1.9 -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5417 yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)