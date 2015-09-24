SHANGHAI, Sept 24 Chinese stock investors stopped reducing their leveraged bets over the past week, with outstanding margin loans rising four times in five days, helped by signs of market stabilisation. Three months after one of China's worst stock market slumps on record, investors are borrowing money again to speculate. The outstanding margin loans - money investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks - increased gradually over the past week to 938.6 billion yuan ($147.2 billion) compared with an overall decline in the past three weeks. More than half of suspected illegal margin lending accounts have been cleaned up by Sept. 11, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). But most investors remain cautious, with the number of new investors down 5.2 percent this week. Another sign of still subdued trading interest is declining funds in Chinese stock accounts in September, although the pace slowed slightly with a 73.5 billion yuan outflow in the past week, smaller than previously. A poor economic outlook is also affecting sentiment. China's September flash PMI, which measures activity in the country's factory sector, unexpectedly shrank for the seventh month in a row to the lowest level in 6-1/2 years, a private survey showed on Wednesday. China stocks dropped 2 percent on that day on fears of a sharp economic slowdown. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit:100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18) Sept 22 Sept 21 Sept 18 Sept 17 Sept 16 Margin loans outstanding 9,385.6 9,378.8 9,361.8 9,382.9 9,351.5 % pct change w/w 0.07 0.18 -0.22 0.34 0.27 * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing and short selling (unit:100 mln yuan) August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Margin loans 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 20,728.63 18,306.96 14,864.39 11,522.99 11,258.33 % change w/w -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 13.2 23.2 29 2.4 10.7 Short selling 32.58 32.62 46.99 71.66 87.56 79.29 55.11 58.69 % change w/w -0.1 -30.6 -34.2 -18.2 10.4 43.9 -6.1 -28.3 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on northbound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan Sept 23 Sept 22 Sept 21 Sept 18 Sept 17 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 14,143.09 12,907.08 12,343.04 10,314.57 12,594.61 Daily Quota Balance (%) 108 99 94 79 96 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Sept 14-18 Sept 7-11 Aug 31-Sept 2 Aug 24-28 Aug 17-21 Aug 10-14 New Investors 28.10 29.63 19.93 35.12 32.97 32.16 % change w/w -5.2 48.7 -4.3 6.5 2.5 21.2 China's new stock account opening: bit.ly/1wvJ9S9 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Weekly fund changes in Chinese investors' stock accounts (unit: 100 mln yuan) Sept 14-18 Sept 7-11 Aug 31-Sept 2 Aug 24-28 Aug 17-21 Aug 10-14 Net Fund Flows -735 -846 -1,052 397 40 -831 Source: China Securities Investor Protection Fund * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) August July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan AUM 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 73,592.83 61,997.91 52,414.37 48,607.18 45,449.04 % change -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 18.7 18.3 7.8 6.9 0.2 Total Fund Units 63,624.92 63,674.36 62,386.15 59,719.22 51,914.01 44,966.39 43,895.41 41,951.35 % change -0.1 2.1 4.5 15.0 15.5 2.4 4.6 3.1 Stock fund units 6,688.85 10,451.98 12,725.52 11,728.99 11,140.26 10,800.56 10,833.92 10,680.63 % change -36.0 -17.9 8.5 5.3 3.1 -0.3 1.4 -0.85 Balanced Fund Units 16,329.90 15,391.78 20,107.49 17,113.14 10,409.72 7,416.54 6,144.94 5,672.60 % change 6.1 -23.5 17.5 64.4 40.4 20.7 8.3 2.7 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.3779 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)