SHANGHAI, March 10 Chinese stock investors took advantage of the recent rebound to reduce leverage, latest data shows, underscoring the fragility of market sentiment amid signs of persistent economic weakness. China's blue-chip CSI300 index gained more than 5 percent between Feb. 26 and March 8, but outstanding margin loans - money Chinese investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks - shrank 3 percent, or 23.7 billion yuan ($3.64 billion), during the period, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) March 8 March 7 March 4 March 3 March 2 Margin loans outstanding 8438.0 8457.0 8411.6 8542.2 8523.4 % pct change w/w -0.22 +0.54 -1.53 0.22 0.48 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July June Margin loans 8508.04 9070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 20,443.69 % change w/w -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 -1.4 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan March 9 March 8 March 7 March 4 March 3 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 12,692.41 12,798.02 11,847.49 11,199.93 13,307.83 Daily Quota Balance (%) 97 98 91 86 102 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) Feb 29-March 4 Feb 22-26 Feb 15-19 Feb 1-5 Jan 25-29 New Investors 46.14 42.36 35.62 26.23 35.49 % change w/w 8.9 18.9 35.8 -26.1 -2.3 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) Jan December November October September August July June AUM 72536.43 83,971.83 72,040.51 71,032.67 66,931.88 66,372.95 68,758.14 71,140.33 % change -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 6035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 17379.40 22,287.25 21,529.41 18,175.37 16,703.77 17,793.21 17,281.35 23,072.03 % change -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund assets 39421.10 44,443.36 34,825.56 37,293.79 36,695.45 34,702.83 32,223.68 24,113.80 % change -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 7140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.5146 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Savio D'Souza)