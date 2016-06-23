BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
SHANGHAI, June 23 China's margin loans were steady for the week as investors brace for Britain's referendum on whether to leave or stay in the European Union. China's outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 837 billion yuan ($127.24 billion) on June 22, up 0.4 percent week-on-week, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. The People's Bank of China said on Tuesday that a stock connection between Shenzhen and Hong Kong will come "at an appropriate time", rekindling hopes that the cross-border scheme will be announced on July 1, which is the anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to mainland China in 1997. There was a net inflow of 1.0 billion yuan into mainland stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme on Wednesday, according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (Margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) June 22 June 21 June 20 June 17 June 16 Margin loans outstanding 8373.8 8343.4 8359.5 8340.7 8362.4 % pct change w/w 0.4 -0.2 0.2 -0.3 -0.1 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July Margin loans 8269.8 8570.2 8,785.8 8,508.04 9,070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9,040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 % change w/w -3.5 -0.0 3.3 -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan June 22 June 21 June 20 June 17 June 16 June 15 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 11,988.42 12,815.26 12,703.88 11,839.19 13,580.33 13,473.02 Daily Quota Balance (%) 92 98 97 91 104 103 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) June 13-17 June 6-8 May 30-June 3 May 23-27 May 16-20 New Investors 37.99 20.58 32.66 33.71 34.01 % change w/w 84.6 -37.0 -3.1 -0.9 3.1 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) April March Feb Jan December November October Septembe August July June r AUM 77,317.77 77,733.71 77,042.74 72,536.43 83,971.8 72,040.5 71,032.6 66,931.8 66,372.9 68,758.14 71,140.33 3 1 7 8 5 % change -0.5 9.0 6.2 -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 6,563.55 6,688.12 5,833.35 6,035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change -1.9 14.7 -3.4 -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 17,610.95 18,480.54 16,656.72 17,379.40 22,287.2 21,529.4 18,175.3 16,703.7 17,793.2 17,281.35 23,072.03 5 1 7 7 1 % change -4.7 11.0 -4.2 -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund 43,042.97 41,562.08 44,342.09 39,421.10 44,443.3 34,825.5 37,293.7 36,695.4 34,702.8 32,223.68 24,113.80 assets 6 6 9 5 3 % change 3.6 -6.3 12.5 -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 6,989.57 7,865.1 7,492.56 7,140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change -11.1 5.0 4.9 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 700.61 911.63 660.28 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change -23.1 38.0 1.9 -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September