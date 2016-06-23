SHANGHAI, June 23 China's margin loans were steady for the week as investors brace for Britain's referendum on whether to leave or stay in the European Union. China's outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to buy stocks - stood at 837 billion yuan ($127.24 billion) on June 22, up 0.4 percent week-on-week, according to China Securities Finance Corp Ltd, the state margin lender. The People's Bank of China said on Tuesday that a stock connection between Shenzhen and Hong Kong will come "at an appropriate time", rekindling hopes that the cross-border scheme will be announced on July 1, which is the anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to mainland China in 1997. There was a net inflow of 1.0 billion yuan into mainland stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme on Wednesday, according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange. * Weekly data on outstanding margin loans (unit: 100 million yuan) (Margin loans outstanding hit a peak of 2.27 trillion yuan on June 18, 2015) June 22 June 21 June 20 June 17 June 16 Margin loans outstanding 8373.8 8343.4 8359.5 8340.7 8362.4 % pct change w/w 0.4 -0.2 0.2 -0.3 -0.1 Daily margin financing chart: (reut.rs/1Zs9GEP) * Monthly outstanding value of China's margin financing (unit:100 mln yuan) May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July Margin loans 8269.8 8570.2 8,785.8 8,508.04 9,070.38 11,712.23 11,931.99 10,301.68 9,040.51 10,561.03 13,352.00 % change w/w -3.5 -0.0 3.3 -6.2 -22.6 -1.8 15.8 14.0 -14.4 -20.9 -34.7 Source: China Securities Finance Corp Ltd * Weekly data on north bound money flows under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme (million yuan) Daily Quota: 13,000 million yuan June 22 June 21 June 20 June 17 June 16 June 15 Daily Quota Balance (RMB mln) 11,988.42 12,815.26 12,703.88 11,839.19 13,580.33 13,473.02 Daily Quota Balance (%) 92 98 97 91 104 103 Source: HKEx * Weekly data on Chinese investors (unit: 10,000) June 13-17 June 6-8 May 30-June 3 May 23-27 May 16-20 New Investors 37.99 20.58 32.66 33.71 34.01 % change w/w 84.6 -37.0 -3.1 -0.9 3.1 Source: China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp (CSDC) * Monthly assets under management (AUM) data of China's mutual fund industry (unit: 100 mln yuan) April March Feb Jan December November October Septembe August July June r AUM 77,317.77 77,733.71 77,042.74 72,536.43 83,971.8 72,040.5 71,032.6 66,931.8 66,372.9 68,758.14 71,140.33 3 1 7 8 5 % change -0.5 9.0 6.2 -13.6 16.6 1.4 6.1 0.8 -3.5 -3.3 -3.3 Stock fund assets 6,563.55 6,688.12 5,833.35 6,035.94 7,657.13 7,580.48 7,398.65 6,331.30 7,248.05 12,964.08 17,728.17 % change -1.9 14.7 -3.4 -21.2 1.0 2.5 16.9 -12.6 -44.1 -26.9 -13.0 Balanced Fund assets 17,610.95 18,480.54 16,656.72 17,379.40 22,287.2 21,529.4 18,175.3 16,703.7 17,793.2 17,281.35 23,072.03 5 1 7 7 1 % change -4.7 11.0 -4.2 -22 3.5 18.5 8.8 -6.1 3.0 -25.1 8.2 Money market fund 43,042.97 41,562.08 44,342.09 39,421.10 44,443.3 34,825.5 37,293.7 36,695.4 34,702.8 32,223.68 24,113.80 assets 6 6 9 5 3 % change 3.6 -6.3 12.5 -11.3 27.6 -6.6 1.6 5.7 7.7 33.6 -4.9 Bond fund assets 6,989.57 7,865.1 7,492.56 7,140.91 6,973.84 5,734.66 5,863.22 5,011.81 4,546.67 4,064.09 3,615.36 % change -11.1 5.0 4.9 2.3 21.6 -2.2 17.0 10.2 11.9 12.4 -2.9 QDII fund assets 700.61 911.63 660.28 648.17 662.53 605.45 596.18 568.49 554.89 611.84 943.11 % change -23.1 38.0 1.9 -2.2 9.4 1.6 4.9 2.5 -9.3 -35.1 -10.8 Source: Asset Management Association of China ($1 = 6.5780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)