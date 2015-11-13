UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Nov 13 Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges will raise deposit requirement for margin trading to 100 percent from the current 50 percent, both bourses said in statements on their websites.
The latest decision will come into effect on Nov. 23.
For another story, please click (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February