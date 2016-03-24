SHANGHAI, March 24 Thirty-five brokerages have resumed short-selling business after a long hiatus, official state media reported on Thursday, as Beijing moves to warm up frozen derivatives markets in the wake of a massive market crash last year.

Domestic stock indexes have been rallying in recent days on news that the state-controlled margin lender had resumed lending to brokerages to fund margin finance operations and cut borrowing costs.

However, there are remaining restrictions still in place on trading in stock index futures put in place during the crash. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Sam Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)