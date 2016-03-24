SHANGHAI, March 24 Thirty-five brokerages have
resumed short-selling business after a long hiatus, official
state media reported on Thursday, as Beijing moves to warm up
frozen derivatives markets in the wake of a massive market crash
last year.
Domestic stock indexes have been rallying
in recent days on news that the state-controlled margin lender
had resumed lending to brokerages to fund margin finance
operations and cut borrowing costs.
However, there are remaining restrictions still in place on
trading in stock index futures put in place during the crash.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Sam Shen; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)