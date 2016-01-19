* CSI300 +1.4 pct; SSEC +1.6 pct; HSI +0.8 pct

* China economy grew 6.8 pct last quarter, matching expectations

* Mainland infrastructure, property shares jump

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 China stocks rose on Tuesday morning, led by property and infrastructure shares, as weak quarterly economic data strengthened expectations of more government stimulus.

The strength in mainland markets also helped lift share prices in Hong Kong.

The CSI300 index rose 1.4 percent, to 3,173.49 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.6 percent, to 2,961.58 points.

China's economic growth eased to 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, matching expectations but still the slowest since the global financial crisis, putting pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures.

"Economic weakness has been largely priced in," said Gu Yongtao, strategist at Cinda Securities.

"This year, export and consumption could remain weak. Investment, another drive of growth, really depends on government's spending on infrastructure."

All main sectors rose. The infrastructure sector jumped 3 percent, while an index tracking property shares surged 3.5 percent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Sen index added 0.8 percent, to 19,386.75 points while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent, to 8,260.05.

The service sector was the only one among major sectors that ended the morning in negative territory.

(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)