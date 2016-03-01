SHANGHAI, March 1 Chinese stock investors gave a lukewarm welcome on Tuesday to the central bank's latest monetary policy easing move, as disappointing manufacturing and service sector surveys continued to curb risk appetite.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to 2,889.05 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 2,693.46 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for March rose 1.8 percent, to 2,832.4, -56.65 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent, to 19,217.15 points.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 7,951.20.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 136.81.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net inflows of 0.09 billion yuan.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 9.28 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 10.43 billion shares.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.6 billion shares.