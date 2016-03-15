* CSI300 -1.0 pct, SSEC -1.1 pct

* Investors take profits after strong gains on Monday

SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as investors took profits following sharp gains in the previous session.

China stocks jumped on Monday after investors were encouraged by a regulator's assurance that it was premature to consider withdrawing government bailout funds from the market, and comments that dispelled fears of a flood of initial public offerings.

The CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent to 3,035.20 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent to 2,827.29.

China CSI300 stock index futures for March fell 1.2 percent, to 3,020.4, -14.80 points below the current value of the underlying index.

Declines were broad based across most sectors, but volumes were tepid. Total A-share trading volume in Shanghai was, at 8.22 billion shares, on track for the lowest volume since early January. Shenzhen volume was 10.40 billion shares.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.7 percent to 20,288.33, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1 percent to 8,602.09.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 133.87.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan ($2 billion), saw net inflows of 0.09 billion yuan.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.6 billion shares. ($1 = 6.5048 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)