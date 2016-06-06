* CSI300 -0.1 pct; SSEC: flat; HSI -0.2 pct
* May data may show China economy steadying but not picking
up
* Investors cautious ahead of U.S. rate decision, Brexit
vote
SHANGHAI, June 6 Stocks in China and Hong Kong
edged lower on Monday, bucking modest regional weakness, as
investors await a flurry of data in coming weeks to assess the
health of the Chinese economy.
A disappointing U.S. jobs report on Friday has also raised
anxiety over the state of the U.S. economy and the Federal
Reserve's ability to raise interest rates in coming months,
while markets are bracing for Britain's June 23 vote on whether
to remain in the EU.
But growing expectations that MSCI will include Chinese
shares into its emerging market index have lent some support to
the market.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.1 percent
to 3,185.01 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index was unchanged at 2,937.39 points.
Hong Kong shares were also slightly soft, with both the Hang
Seng index and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
down 0.2 percent.
"In the coming week, the market will focus on May's credit
and economic data," wrote Gao Ting, head of China strategy at
UBS Securities.
"We believe if the economy can basically stabilise at
April's levels and if there is no sign of significant monetary
policy tightening, the market could get some support."
May data is expected to reinforce views that the world's
second-largest economy is slowly steadying but not gaining
momentum as investors had hoped just a few months ago, a
Reuters' poll of economists showed.
Forex reserve data could be released as early as Tuesday,
with trade on Wednesday and inflation on Thursday. Loan and
money data is expected any time from June 10-15 and activity
data (investment, industrial output and retail sales) on June
12.
President Xi Jinping said on Monday China would continue
with its structural reforms and improve its openness to the
outside, as the annual U.S.-China Strategic and Economic
Dialogue kicks off in Beijing.
Financial and consumer shares fell
in China on Monday, offsetting gains in transport
and materials stocks.
In Hong Kong, most sectors fell, with the service
sector leading the decline.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)