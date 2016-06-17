* CSI300: +0.8 pct; SSEC: +0.7 pct; HSI: +0.8 pct

* Killing of pro-EU lawmaker seen swaying sentiment against Brexit

* China resource shares rise as govt moves to reduce capacity

SHANGHAI, June 17 China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Friday morning, tracking gains in Asian markets as investor jitters calmed after the killing of a British lawmaker was seen turning sentiment against Brexit.

But both markets are set to record weekly losses as investors chase safety assets such as bond and gold, while reducing their exposure to riskier investments.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent, to 3,120.31 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent, to 2,892.58 points. Both indexes are down more than 1 percent so far this week.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent.

Campaigning for Thursday's referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union, which overshadowed this week's U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings, was temporarily halted after a member of parliament, Jo Cox, was shot and fatally wounded.

The murder of the pro-EU lawmaker was seen swaying sentiment toward the "Remain" camp in next week's vote.

Anxiety over Brexit has prompted investors to seek safe haven assets.

The China market is also under selling pressure due to renewed yuan volatility. The Chinese currency is set to post its biggest weekly loss in five weeks.

Most sectors in China and Hong Kong climbed on Friday morning.

China's resource shares rose for the second day after the government said it would strictly control new production capacity in the non-ferrous metals sector and boost the stockpiling of state reserves.

In Hong Kong, shares of Stella International Holdings fell to more than 2-year lows after the footwear maker warned on Thursday of a significant drop in first-half profit.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)