* Lack of market-moving news keeps indexes in narrow range

* Shanghai indexes edge higher, Hong Kong's lower

* Property developer China Vanke rebounds after huge loss

* Great Wisdom slumps on regulatory fine for rigging profits

SHANGHAI, July 25 China stocks were mixed in narrow trade on Monday due to a lack of market cues while Hong Kong shares were seen consolidating recent gains.

"Share prices moved sideways on a lack of major market-moving news," said Zhang Qi, senior analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai. "The trend is likely to continue in coming days."

The CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to 3,236.45 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,019.94 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 0.3 percent, to 3,208.2, -28.25 points below the current value of the underlying index.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 7.63 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 10.31 billion shares.

Top listed property developer China Vanke was one of the most actively traded stocks in the morning, bouncing 0.2 percent to 17.43 yuan ($2.6) by midday.

The Shenzhen-listed stock has still plummeted more than 20 percent since early July, battered by internal shareholding struggles, with the company and its biggest shareholder being investigated by China's securities regulator for rule violations.

Shanghai-listed stock service vendor Great Wisdom Co Ltd was one of the big losers after the China Securities Regulatory Commission fined the company and banned its key executives from the market for five years for reporting false profits in financial statements.

The stock bucked the broad market rally to slump 2.5 percent to 8.86 yuan by midday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent, to 21,900.67 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 8,975.50.

The indexes were consolidating its 5-percent-plus gain so far this month, which reflected a recent general trend of other global markets, analysts said.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 128.39 its lowest level since last November, signalling the narrowing of price differentials between the two markets, analysts said.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net inflows of 0.32 billion yuan.

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jackie Wong)