* CSI300 -0.1 pct, SSEC -0.1 pct
* His -0.8 pct, HSCE -0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, July 29 Chinese stocks slipped on
Friday as investors dumped small cap stocks amid signs of a
fresh regulatory clampdown on rampant speculation.
The CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent to 3,217.78
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 2,992.32.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August were flat at
3,193.6, 24.18 points below the current value of the underlying
index and suggesting investors are expecting further losses.
Among other moves, China is considering rules to restrict
investments by small banks in the $3.5 trillion wealth
management product (WMP) industry, draft rules seen by Reuters
earlier this week showed. That could curb their purchases of
equities and other riskier assets.
"Recent regulatory moves to clean the market will first and
foremost hit excessively valued small caps," said Xiao Shijun,
analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.
"However, stability in blue-chips helped offset the negative
impact of sales in small counters this morning. The trend is
likely to continue next week, keeping the indexes in tight
ranges."
Small-cap Xinjiang Xuefeng Sci-Tech (Group) Co Ltd
was the morning's biggest faller in Shanghai,
tumbling 7.6 percent after forecasting net profit would decrease
84.4 percent in the first half of this year from the same period
a year earlier.
Tianjin Printronics Circuit Corp was Shenzhen's
top loser, slumping by the 10-percent daily limit after the
loss-making firm said it was scrapping an asset restructuring
plan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 8.61 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.59 billion shares.
HONG KONG
Hong Kong stocks extended early losses in line with regional
markets after the Bank of Japan announced only a modest easing
in policy, disappointing investors.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8 percent to 21,991.94.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.7 billion shares.
Shares of casino operator Wynn Macau fell nearly 5
percent after its parent Wynn Resorts announced a
smaller-than-expected allocation of new tables for its new $4.2
bln casino.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7
percent to 9,021.87.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 128.10.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.14 billion yuan.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)