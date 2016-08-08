* CSI300 +0.3 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; HSI +1.2 pct
* Coal stocks surge on signs of state aid
* Real estate sector climbs higher on Vanke drama
SHANGHAI, Aug 8 China shares inched up on Monday
morning, as a surge in coal stocks and sustained interest in
property shares ignited by the Vanke drama offset the impact of
worse-than expected trade data.
Hong Kong equities rose to eight-month highs, as strong U.S.
jobs data on Friday lifted risk appetites globally.
Both China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.3 percent, reaching
3,214.64 points and 2,984.44 points, respectively.
On the macro front, China's exports and imports fell more
than expected in July, making a rocky start for the third
quarter and suggesting global demand remains weak in the
aftermath of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Jiang Chao, analyst at Haitong Securities, said that in a
slowing economy, investors should allocate more assets to bonds,
as well as stocks with stable performance.
Market sentiment on Monday was lifted by a surge in coal
stocks, after reports that borrowings by seven major coal miners
in Shanxi will be rolled over to medium-to-long-term special
loans, as the government aids the struggling sector.
Major coal miners including Xishan Coal and Electricity
Power, Luan Environmental Energy and
Yanzhou Coal all jumped nearly 10 percent.
Meanwhile, the real estate sector maintained
strong upward momentum, gaining 2.5 percent by midday, as drama
and share acquisitions involving Vanke continued to
stir excitement.
Vanke, which soared around 17 percent in the past two
sessions on news of share purchases by rival Evergrande
, surged another 4.1 percent by midday.
Evergrande also jumped over 4 percent in Hong Kong.
But gold stocks dropped, following sharp falls in the
metal's price, as the dollar rose after U.S. data showed
employment increased more than expected in July, raising the
probability of a U.S. rate hike this year.
The upbeat employment data led global investors to flock to
higher-yielding assets.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.2 percent, to
22,421.25 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.1 percent, to 9,228.64.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)