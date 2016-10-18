* SSEC 0.5 pct, CSI300 0.5 pct, HSI 0.9 pct

* Shanghai's B share index rebound, easing market fears

* Investor focus back to China economic data

SHANGHAI, Oct 18 China stocks rebounded on Tuesday as Shanghai's U.S. dollar-denominated B shares stabilised following the previous day's plunge, and as investors shifted their focus to a slew of China economic data this week.

Hong Kong equities also rose, aided by a rebound in property and IT stocks, as some investors hunted for bargains following sharp falls recently.

Both China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent, to 3,293.28 points and 3,056.87 points, respectively.

The market was dragged lower on Monday by a sudden late-afternoon slump in the B-share index amid yuan depreciation fears, but the index bounced 1.5 percent on Tuesday as investors judged the mysterious sell-off was excessive.

"The B-share market has very poor liquidity, so is prone to high volatility," said Chang Chengwei, analyst at Hengtai Futures Co.

"Since yesterday's market fall was driven mainly by fear, rather than fundamentals, some investors saw this as a chance to buy shares at lower prices."

All eyes are on China's economic data to be released this week, including GDP, new loans, money supply and retail sales, which investors hope will paint a clearer picture of China's economic health.

Economists polled by Reuters expect third-quarter GDP on Wednesday to show the economy grew 6.7 percent from a year-earlier, the same as the previous quarter, as a construction boom offset stubbornly weak exports.

If the economic recovery proves to be "L-shaped", which many now expect, China's main indexes are likely to be confined in a narrow trading range, waiting for fresh catalysts, Hengtai's Chang said.

Most sectors rose in China, with consumer and industrial stocks leading the gains.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.9 percent to 23,239.97 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent to 9,636.58.

Trading remained thin as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S presidential elections and a possible U.S. rate hike in December.

(Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)