* SSEC -0.4 pct; CSI300 -0.2 pct; Hong Kong suspended

* Early morning rally fades on yuan appreciation concerns

* Construction stocks jump on hope for infrastructure work

* Hong Kong market closed due to Typhon Haima

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 China stocks were down at midday on Friday, as an early morning rally fizzled out with continued yuan weakness intensifying selling pressure.

The Hong Kong exchange did not open on Friday morning, as trading was suspended due to severe Typhoon Haima.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to 3,312.84 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 3,073.44 points.

For the week, the indexes were roughly flat.

The market was firm in the early morning, aided by infrastructure-related stocks, after China issued rules for management of government funds used in private-public partnership (PPP) projects, many of which are for infrastructure work.

The sector was also aided by improving ties between China and Philippines, which bodes well for Beijing's strategy to win construction work in other countries.

But intensified selling in sectors including real estate and materials weighed on the index, as continued weakness in the yuan dented investor confidence.

China's yuan slipped against the dollar on Friday to a fresh six-year low, as strong dollar purchases by companies continued piling pressure on the Chinese currency.

"Further yuan depreciation, which many people expect, is good for exporters, but it will also have a negative psychological impact and curb risk appetite," said Yang Hai, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities.

"I don't see a big trend forming, either upward or downward. The market will likely to remain rangebound in the fourth quarter," he said.

Bucking Friday's trend, construction stocks including China Communications Construction, Power Construction Corp of China and China Railway Construction rose sharply.

Analysts said the sector should benefit from an acceleration in infrastructure investment and yuan depreciation.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)