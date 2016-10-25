* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 China stocks were slightly weaker on Tuesday, but hovered around nine-month highs, as a correction in infrastructure and transportation shares offset gains in coal miners.

Hong Kong stocks were roughly flat, as investors remained cautious ahead of next month's U.S. presidential election, and a possible U.S. interest rate increase in December.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.2 percent, to 3,361.77 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1 percent, to 3,124.89 points.

Investors stayed wary over further yuan depreciation as the Chinese currency touched a fresh six-year low against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday. But it drifted back into positive territory by midday, after China's deputy central bank governor Yi Gang said the exchange rate would remain broadly stable.

China's 10-year treasury futures, however, which fell the most in two months on Monday, slid further, as investors took profits after the recent sharp rally and amid concerns of tighter liquidity, as a result of suspected currency market intervention to support the yuan.

Most sectors lost ground, with infrastructure and transportation shares leading the decline, as they gave up some of the recent sharp gains.

But coal miners, including China Coal Energy and Pingzhuang Energy continued to rise, on the back of higher coal prices as government efforts to reduce capacity caused supply shortages in some areas.

China's state planner has called another last-minute meeting to discuss with more than 20 coal mines more steps to boost supplies to electric utilities and tame a rally in thermal coal prices, according to two sources and local media.

"While we expect coal price growth to fall, they should remain at elevated levels," China-focused investment bank NSBO wrote.

"Coal producers are likely to continue to benefit from high coal prices and a rebound in coal demand over winter."

In Hong Kong, both the Hang Seng index and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1 percent.

Energy shares corrected following Monday's jump.

