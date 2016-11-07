* SSEC 0.3 pct, CSI300 0.1 pct, HSI 0.5 pct

* Market aided by latest twist in Clinton's email scandal

* Hong Kong property shares tumble on cooling measures

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 Hong Kong stocks joined a region-wide rebound on Monday after the FBI said it stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton two days ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

But gains were capped by a near 5 percent slump in property shares, after the city's government raised stamp duties on property transactions for the first time in three years to rein in soaring real estate prices.

China shares also started the week on a firm note, with coal miners and metal producers rising sharply on signs that government efforts to reduce over-capacity are starting to bear fruit, pushing some commodity prices higher.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent to 22,746.47 points, bouncing from 2-1/2-month lows touched last week. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent to 9,572.84.

The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton. Markets saw the news as reducing the chance of a victory by Donald Trump, her Republican rival widely expected to bring more uncertainty to the world economy and foreign policy if he wins.

"The U.S. election is the event everyone in the investment community is talking about," said Wei Jianfei, analyst at Zhongcheng Securies.

"When the dust settles down, the focus will be shifted to the long-term impact of the vote, whoever wins."

In China, the CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to 3,357.24 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,133.56.

Sentiment was aided by Chinese Premier Li Kiqiang's remarks over the weekend that China will maintain steady growth and speed up economic transformation.

China's major coal miners such as China Shenhua Energy and Shaanxi Coal jumped, as the prices of coking coal and coke futures continued to soar.

Some investors remained cautious ahead of Tuesday's U.S. election. Shenzhen-based Windsor Capital said it cut stock holdings last week as it expects market volatility this week.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim COghill)