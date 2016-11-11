* SSEC 0.6 pct, CSI300 0.5 pct, HSI -1.1 pct

* Material and infrastructure shares boosted

* Hong Kong to release quarterly economic data

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday as investors braced for data later in the day which is expected to show the city's economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter.

Shares in China rose, however, boosted by the raw materials and infrastructure sectors, with investors shrugging off further weakness in the yuan.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 1.1 percent to 22,599.44 points, putting it on track for its third consecutive weekly decline.

A Reuters poll showed that Hong Kong's economic growth is expected to slow to just 0.3 percent in the third quarter from the second, with weak exports, sluggish retail sales and falling tourist arrivals continuing to take a toll.

The GDP data will be released at 0830 GMT.

On the mainland, the China Enterprises Index dropped fell 1.0 percent to 9,453.58, taking its loss for the week to 0.4 percent.

Mainland China's blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.5 percent to 3,405.90 by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 3,190.50.

China shares are on track for their fifth consecutive week of gains, after rising more than 1.5 percent this week on growing conviction that China's economy is stabilizing.

Industrial metals rallied, especially copper, zinc and lead, as investors bet on sectors that may benefit from U.S. President-election Donald Trump's pledge to increase infrastructure spending.

An index tracking raw material shares rose over 2 percent and an index tracking infrastructure added 1.5 percent.

"Stock markets offer a good alternative now that Beijing put a brake on the red-hot real estate market," said Tian Weidong, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities in Xi'an.

Tian said he expected China's stock markets to get back on a slow growth path as investors recover from the temporary shock of Trump's sweep to power on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)