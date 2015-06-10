(Adds quotes, details)
By Michelle Price and Pete Sweeney
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 10 U.S. index provider
MSCI Inc has told China it must further liberalise its
capital markets before it will include Chinese domestic shares
in one of its global benchmarks, in a setback for Beijing's
efforts to promote its currency and attract foreign capital.
Despite a recent acceleration of its reform agenda, MSCI
said global investors wanted China to go further in removing
barriers that make it difficult for foreigners to invest in the
country before it includes so-called "A" shares in its Emerging
Markets Index. tracked by $1.7 trillion of funds.
China stocks opened down on Wednesday after the news, with
the CSI300 index falling 1.2 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3 percent, but later
edged back into positive territory.
In the run-up to Tuesday's decision, some foreign investors
had worried about the potential disruption and cost of being
pushed to invest in China's volatile $9 trillion stock market if
"A" shares were included in MSCI's widely tracked benchmark.
"This is a welcome reprieve for global investors and I
suspect there has been a collective sigh of relief from the
asset management world this morning," said Jonathan Ha, chief
executive of Red Pulse, a Shanghai-based markets research firm.
"The ball is in China's court in terms of addressing the
quota and ownership issues, but this is also a gentle nudge for
managers to get ready. I think the remaining issues could be
addressed in between three to six months."
A decision to include domestic Chinese stocks in the index
would have injected an estimated $400 billion of funds from
asset managers, pension funds and insurers into mainland China's
equity markets over time, MSCI has estimated.
But MSCI's hesitation reflects reservations on the part of
foreign fund managers regarding Beijing's willingness to fully
open up its capital markets, with China's investment quota
system remaining a "very significant" barrier, said Remy Briand,
MSCI managing director and global head of research.
China's use of quotas to control the amount of money that
comes into its market is not fully transparent and does not give
equal market access to all money managers.
"All investors would need to have quota to ensure a level
playing field," Briand told Reuters in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
MSCI also said it was critical to be able to get money in
and out of China on a daily basis, which is not currently
possible for all investors. Investors also lack confidence that
their ownership rights will be recognised under Chinese law.
Briand said MSCI would continue to evaluate China's reforms
in their "entirety", but declined to give guidance on when he
expected the issues to be resolved. He added that MSCI could
push a decision to beyond June 2016 if the index provider feels
more time is needed.
MSCI would give investors 12 months between an announcement
and implementation for including China A shares in the index.
WAKE-UP CALL
This is the second time MSCI has given China the
thumbs-down. MSCI originally proposed in March 2014 to include
Chinese "A" shares to its Emerging Markets Index, but the plan
was torpedoed by large funds such as Vanguard, Fidelity and
Templeton, which said China had not taken sufficient steps to
facilitate investment in its market.
"Fund managers gave up on China two years ago, and there
are many foreign managers who are still very reluctant for 'A'
shares to be included," said Francois Perrin, head of Greater
China equities for BNP Paribas Investment Partners in Hong Kong.
"But today's decision should be a wake-up call for the
asset management industry: time is running out to prepare and
you cannot be late for this."
Expectations that MSCI would include China's "A" shares this
year increased following the landmark November launch of the
"Stock Connect" trading link between Hong Kong and Shanghai. The
link allowed foreign investors for the first time to buy
domestic Chinese stocks directly via Hong Kong.
MSCI also cited the Stock Connect programme as well as the
imminent launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
programme as positive developments.
Chinese stock markets, which languished in the basement for
years in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, have
turned into world-beaters in the last year, with the CSI300
index of the largest listed firms in Shanghai and
Shenzhen soaring about 150 percent in the last 12 months.
Chinese "A" shares are listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen and
denominated in yuan.
There was no immediate response to the decision from China's
stock market regulator, but China's official news agency Xinhua
said the announcement showed China's "A" shares were "on track"
for inclusion.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau and Daniel Bases in NEW YORK and
Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Alex Richardson)