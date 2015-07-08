SHANGHAI, July 8 China's main equity indices opened down 7 percent on Wednesday, extending declines even as authorities roll out a series of measures to help stabilise the market.

Just before the market opened, the stock regulator said in a statement there is "panic sentiment" in the stock market.

The CSI 300 index opened down 7.1 percent at 3651.06, while the Shanghai Composite was down 7.0 percent to 3467.40.

China's major equity indices have fallen around 30 percent in the past three weeks as government measures to boost confidence have so far failed to stem the rout. They had more than doubled since November. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kazunori Takada)