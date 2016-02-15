SHANGHAI Feb 15 China stocks opened more than 2 percent lower on Monday, as they played catch-up with bearish global markets after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The CSI300 index fell 2.5 percent to 2,888.79 points at 1:29 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.8 percent to 2,685.77 points.

Last week's holiday break shielded China stocks from the meltdown in global financial markets that was triggered by concerns over the health of European banks and growing worries about the global economy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, which fell to a three-and-a-half year low on Friday, rebounded over 2 percent at its open on Monday. (Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)