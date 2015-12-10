(Repeats to attach to alert for SSEC)
SHANGHAI Dec 10 China stocks rose on Thursday
as investors responded positively to a government announcement
that it would shift to a U.S.-style registration system for
initial public offerings within two years, a transition
regulators described as being "gradual".
The CSI300 index rose roughly 1 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.6 percent.
Adopting the new IPO system means that the market, instead
of regulators, would decide which firms get to list and for how
much. But that has fueled fears that a large number of companies
could rush to the stock market for fundraising at the same time.
In an apparent move to ease investors' concerns, China's
securities regulator said that the reform will be a gradual
process, and the IPO floodgate would not be opened all of a
sudden.
"It looks like IPOs would still be under some sort of
control, so the registration system doesn't seem as frightening
as previously thought," said Shen Weizheng, fund manager at
Shanghai-based Ivy Capital.
Brokerage shares were generally strong, as investors bet the
new IPO system would boost their underwriting revenues.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)