SHANGHAI Jan 11 China's major stock indexes opened down on Monday after weak December inflation data was released at the weekend.

The CSI300 index fell 1.7 percent to 3,303.12 points at 1:28 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7 percent to 3,131.85 points.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 2.2 percent, to 19,997.42 points.

China's consumer inflation barely edged up in December while companies' factory-gate prices continued to fall, adding to concerns about growing deflation risks in the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric Meijer)