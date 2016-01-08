SHANGHAI Jan 8 China's major stock indexes rose
more than 2 percent in early trade on Friday after Beijing
deactivated a circuit breaker mechanism blamed for aggravating
market crashes this week.
The CSI300 index rose 2.4 percent to 3,371.87
points byt 0127 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 2.2 percent to 3,194.63 points.
Chinese markets have been rattled by a confluence of
negative events, including weak economic data, concerns about
pending share sales by major stakeholders and the central bank's
recent sharp depreciation of the yuan currency.
The circuit breaker, designed to put a floor under volatile
shifts in sentiment and protect investors, was blamed by some
market watchers for inadvertently aggravating anxiety and
accelerating the selloff.
The CSI300 has slumped around 12 percent so far in 2016,
giving up all the gains earned in 2015 and roiling global
financial markets.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.8 percent
at 20,491.88 points.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)