BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 7 The Shanghai Stock
Exchange (SSE) is planning to launch equity options for
blue-chip stocks this year, in a bid to provide more hedging
tools for institutional investors, the exchange chief said.
"We are planning to launch individual stock options this
year," SSE chairman Gui Minjie told reporters at a press
conference held on the sidelines of China's parliament on
Wednesday.
He said options trading would begin with simulated deals and
then proceed to real trading to be launched once regulations are
completed.
China launched equity index futures in 2008, and that those
instruments remain the only equity derivatives currently in use.
In August last year regulators launched a securities finance
pilot programme to boost margin trading, and last month they
launched a new pilot to enable securities lending and
short-selling of blue-chip stocks.
Gui also said approvals for initial public offerings (IPO)
should be resumed as soon as conditions were ripe.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission earlier said it
had no timetable for resuming IPO approvals, after suspending
them in November to reduce equity supply and help stabilise the
stock market.
(Reporting by Laura Yin in BEIJING and Gabriel Wildau in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Stephen Coates)