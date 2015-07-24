SHANGHAI, July 24 A quarter of Shanghai's listed companies have spent a combined 24.7 billion yuan ($4 billion) buying their own shares since July 1, responding to government calls to stabilise the market, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Friday.

The 266 companies are part of the 456 Shanghai-listed companies that have so far announced plans to increase holdings, the bourse said on its official microblog. The city hosts a total of 1,071 listed companies.

Beijing has encouraged listed firms to buy shares, and banned major shareholders from reducing holdings as part of efforts to stem a market rout that started in mid-June, and wiped out a third of the market's value in just three weeks.

China's market has stabilised over the past two weeks.

Buying shares by listed companies, shareholders, and senior executives "should become a regular mechanism by which listed companies return favor to their shareholders," the exchange said.

"Meanwhile, the exchange will continue to...spot, and punish illegal share sale behaviors," it said, adding that the exchange was currently dealing with eight such cases.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission, the stock market regulator, said separately it had been investigating illegal margin financing activities, and would also step up a crackdown on insider trading and market manipulation.

